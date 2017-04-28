Christian Democrats says yes to taxation of child allowance

A very divided Christian Democrat (KrF) National Convention Friday decided to opt for taxation of child allowances.

The National Convention in Trondheim Friday decided to vote for child allowance taxation, but the split was almost down the middle divided by 90 against 82 votes.

Taxation of child allowance was one of the major battle topics during the debate on Friday, with many flaming speeches both for and against the motion.

– The discussion this spring has shown that child welfare is not as safe as it should be anymore. This could be a way to secure the system more legitimacy, the chairman of the program committee said, Dagrun Eriksen, told NTB, in advance of the vote.

However, the proposal faced strong opposition from the Christian Democrat ‘s own parliamentary group was among those who warned against the proposal and believe that child benefits will be weakened for many families with children.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today