Clear signal to expand seafarers grant 

European Economic Area (EEA), European Supervisory Authorities (ESA) gives the green light that the grant scheme for seafarers can be expanded by approximately 80 million kroner per year up until 2026.

ESA stated in a press release that the extension applies to ships making foreign voyages which are registered in the Norwegian NIS registry.

The grant scheme is for shipowners to receive reimbursement of taxes, and employers’ fees applying to EEA seamen on registered Norwegian ships.

‘Redeemers who have previously paid 26% of the employer’s tax on seafarers wages on such ships can now claim a full refund’, wrote the ESA.

The purpose of the scheme is to make it more attractive to hire Norwegian seamen, or those from other EEA countries, in a sector where there is tough international competition.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today