CLT factory will meet the demand for solid wood elements

The wood industry company Splitkon AS, is investing a quarter of a billion kroner in a factory to meet the demand for solid wood (CLT) elements in the construction industry.

– There are so many factors that indicate that time is ripe for a strong commitment to the production of massive wood solutions in the construction industry, that we would have liked to have the factory ready already, says CEO of Splitkon AS, Morten L. Johansen.

On Thursday, the company signed an agreement with the state-owned investment company Siva, ensuring that the factory will be completed by 2018.

The construction industry’s use of so-called cross-laminated wood constructions (CLT) has seen rapid growth both in Norway and globally. The reason is that solid wood is faster to use in constructions and is more sustainable and environmentally friendly compared to concrete.

CLT factory built using … CLT

Instead of building with concrete, you build with “overgrown” plywood slabs. One can construct a housing block using CLT by gluing several meters of wood slices together. The factory will be the largest CLT plant in Scandinavia, and the only one in Norway. Today’s production capacity will increase from 10,000 to 60,000 cubic metres, and the number of employees will triple from the 20 that are employed by the company today.

The construction of the factory will start in a month, and will naturally built using CLT.

