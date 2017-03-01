Coca-Cola considers layoffs

Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola considering layoffs after Rema 1000 cut out a number of their products.

– We no longer have a national agreement with Rema 1000, and our sales organization in the stores has been significantly decreased.

We have now started talks with unions about layoffs, says communications manager Mette Vinther Talberg in Coca-Cola Norway to Nettavisen.

She cannot say anything about the scope, but confirms that the sales organization is most affected by the reduced agreement with Rema 1000.

30 of Coca-Cola products vanished from the shelves to Rema 1000 in January.

As a result of Rema 1000s new strategy is also other products removed from shelves. The brewery Hansa Borg stated in February that they will cut their workforce by 30 to 40 FTEs as a result of this.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today