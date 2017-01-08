Coca-Cola sued over covering up health risks

A health organization in the U.S.A. has sued Coca-Cola, on the grounds that the company is trying to downplay and conceal the health risks associated

with drinking soda. The soda giant denies the allegations.

In the lawsuit, Praxis Project has accused Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association (ABA) for, among other things, having distorted research,

and playing down the connection between America’s obesity epidemic, and a high intake of sugary drinks, according to Sveriges Television.

According to a report published by the New York Times, Coca-Cola spent 120 billion dollars on research and other projects in the years between 2010

to 2015 with the aim of confusing consumers about the health risks related to soda and other sugary drinks.

An advertising campaign suggested short-term physical activity like bowling, or laughing provided adequate compensation for drinking soda high in

sucrose sugar.

According to the lawsuit, scientists, nutritionists and doctors were paid to downplay the risks related to soda drinking. In some cases, they may even

have been paid to claim that soda can provide a healthy snack.

Both Coca-Cola and ABA deny the allegations stated in the lawsuit.

