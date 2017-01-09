Collective transport is increasing more than passenger travel

The number of passenger kilometers by public transport has increased by almost 6 percent from 2014 to 2015. During the same period, the number of passenger kilometers in a private car increased by just 2 percent.

In Norway, it raised 62.3 billion passenger kilometers by passenger car in 2015. That is an increase of 1.8 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Norway. On average each citizen traveled 32.9 kilometers with a passenger every day in 2015.

In 2015, the number of travelers with tramways and suburban railways increased by 7.5 percent, or 11 million travelers.

Rutebil transported more than 356 million travelers, an increase of 3.5 percent, while the railways transported nearly 65 million passengers, which represents an increase of nearly 6 percent from the year before.

In air travel domestically, the number of passenger journeys decreased by 8 percent to 10.4 million from 2013 to 2015.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today