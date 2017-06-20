Here comes the tax money

On Thursday, the vast majority of those who’ll benefit from a tax rebate will have the settlement paid.

Eight out of ten wage earners and pensioners will receive the tax settlement in the first pool this week, reported Nettavisen newspaper.

‘You can see the tax settlement by logging in to skatteetaten.no . If you have moneys owing to you, you will usually receive these on account within two weeks after the date in the top right-hand corner of the tax settlement,’ said Merete Bergeland Jebsen, Press Officer at the tax office.

Last year, 2.5 million Norwegians received a total of NOK 28 billion in the tax settlement for 2015.

Those who’ll receive a residual taxation this year must make the first payment by the 20th of August. All outstanding taxes of more than NOK 1,000, are divided into two instalments, and the next payment is due on the 24th of September.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today