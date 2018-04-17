Commuting to Oslo by electric car can cost 71 kroner by 2025

In Oslo, free toll for electric cars will end next year. According to NRK news,by 2025, it will cost 71 kroner to travel between Bærum and Oslo.

NRK wrote that the current journey will cost 30 kroner a day next year, 45 kroner in 2020, before the fee rises to 71 kroner in seven years time.

The calculus is based on the fact that Oslo will increase its number of toll stations from 29 to 83.

At the same time, the towns of Romerike and Follo are also set up to in the same

direction as Bærum.

“I think it’s going to make that very many choose other means of transport. It may also be part of the goal, but we need to ask if this funding solution is sustainable,”said Secretary General, Christina Bu, of the Electric Vehicle Association to NRK news.

The measure Christina Bu reviewed is part of the Oslo package 3 settlement, an overall plan for financing large projects such as the ‘Bjørnvik project’ on E18.

The authorities have wanted to spread the toll burden on a larger proportion of those traveling between Oslo and neighbouring municipalities. The county councillor of Akershus, Anette Solli of Høyre (H), believes that the introduction of electric car toll charges are necessary.

“Sooner or later, everyone agrees that electric car benefits need to be scaled down, as there are a lot of electric cars,” said county chairman of Akershus, Anette Solli (H), to NRK news.

