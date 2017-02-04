Computer hacking which targets company directors is on the increase

Increasingly, top executives in Norwegian companies are being exposed to computer hacker attacks, according to the Norwegian Centre for Information Security (NCIS).

‘The data attacks come from criminals who pretend to be employees’, said director, Peggy Sandbakken, of the NCIS to NRK news.

The Director called the attacks ‘fraud’ because they are aimed at managers.

On Thursday, TV2 reported that Arbeiderpartiets (Ap’s) Parliamentary Group had been subjected to hacker attacks.

The day after, it became known that the email accounts of the Police Security Service (PST), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and the Armed Forces had also been subject to attacks by hackers.

The PST has stated that a hacker known as APT29 (or Cozy Bear), had been behind the attacks, but it is still unclear whether the hacking attack had done any damage.

