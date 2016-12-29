Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) says applicants with several holes in their CV get jobs

The willingness to hire people with gaps in their CV has never been greater, according to the NHO. In 2016, more than 7,000 people were helped into jobs by labour and inclusion enterprises.

‘There are many examples of companies increasingly recruiting people who might have struggled a bit in the workplace. Firms have experienced this as good and stable labour, with low absenteeism’, said director, Kenneth Stien, in Work & Inclusion at NHO.

The recruitment strategy ‘Ringer i Vannet’, organized by NHO, aims to get more people back into work through ‘inter alia’, to reduce the risk to the employer. Throughout the country, there are 110 labour and inclusion enterprises.

‘For the individual, this is about moving from a passive existence on benefits, to active participation in paid employment. The economic benefit is enormous’, said

Stien.

The cleaning and operating company, Toma, has been highlighted as a business where ‘Ringer i Vannet’ has been very successful. There are now approaching 40 employees who entered employment through the scheme.

Stien thinks even more people will get jobs in 2017 thanks to simpler, and more effective, rules for labour.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today