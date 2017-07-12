Considerably weaker profits than expected for Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions had a profit of NOK 99 million in the second quarter, 220 million less than during the same period last year.

The company presented its figures for the second quarter on Wednesday. The figures show that operating revenues fell to NOK 5,425 million from 6,969 million during the second quarter of last year.

–

Operating profit (EBIT) was 99 million in the second quarter, compared to 319 million last year. After tax profits were 33 million, compared to 130 million in the second quarter last year.

–

Dagens Næringsliv newspaper wrote that TDN Finans had expected the company to gain an underlying operating profit (EBITDA) of 360 million, while the number Aker Solutions presented on Wednesday was 305 million.

–

TDN Finans also expected the company to have revenues of 5,534 million, almost 100 million more than it ended up with.

–

The company also released figures for the first six months of 2017. The figures showed a net profit of 95 million, against 300 million for the first half of 2016.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today