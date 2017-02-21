The Consumer Council considers lawsuit against rising Oslo rubbish collection charges

The Consumer Council thinks it is arrogant for Oslo, and the Sanitation Department to send citizens an extra bill for private rubbish collection. The case could go to court.

‘We regularly review legal proceedings in various cases. It may well be that we do in this case’, said the Technical Director for public services and health with the Consumer Council, Anne Kristin Vie, to NRK news.

The chaos surrounding Oslo’s rubbish collection has caused citizens to receive an increased disposal fee of 5%.

The Consumer Council reacted strongly against people having to pay extra fees for a service they have already experienced they cannot get, wrote Aftenposten.

‘I think it is very arrogant of the agency, and the municipality’, said Vie.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today