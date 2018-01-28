Consumer Inspectorate repeats requirement for closure of expensive customer numbers

Well-known companies like Apple, Samsung, Zalando, and Specsavers, are on the list that the Consumer Inspectorate requested to end illegally expensive customer

numbers.

Again, the Consumer Authority, former Consumer Ombudsman, sent letters to several companies that they believe are violating the law. A decision by the European

Court of Justice last year found that it was illegal to refer customers to expensive, special telephone numbers to contact customer service.

In November, 80 companies were contacted with a request to cut out the practice, but still many demand that customers contact the over-priced numbers when they

need follow-up after purchase.

On Saturday, the audit reported that 28 companies had been told to stop the practice.

These included Apple, Samsung, PayPal, Zalando, British Airways, WizzAir, DHL, and Specsavers.

‘Those who are already customers will receive a clear offer of calling at the usual price,’said Elisabeth Lier Haugseth, Director of Consumer Safety.

The law prohibiting such numbers applies to all companies who market themselves to Norwegian consumers wherever they are in Europe.

‘People shouldn’t pay expensive prices for a service they are entitled to. We will ensure that consumer rights are safeguarded, and we will be closely monitoring this in the future’.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today