Continued decline in milk consumption in Norway

Last year, each Norwegian bought just over 82 liters of Norwegian milk. In total, however, we consumed 5.6 million liters less milk in 2018 than the year before.

In total, Norwegians consumed just over 435 million liters of milk in 2018, compared with 441 million liters in 2017.

But even though milk consumption continues to decline, the Dairy Products Information Office looks positive last year:

“For most people, Norwegian milk and dairy products are still an essential part of the diet. This is good news for public health,” says director Ida Berg Hauger.

She refers to a survey that Norstat has carried out on behalf of the Information Office for Dairy Products, where nine out of ten respond that they mostly always tend to have dairy products in the refrigerator.

The figures show that light milk is still most popular, followed by flavored milk and skimmed milk.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today