Continued growth in the building and construction sector

Many ongoing projects and well-stocked order books ensures that the order backlog in the construction industry increased its value by 3 percent in this year’s second quarter.

Compared with the same quarter last year, the order backlog is 14 percent higher, Statistics Norway (SSB) figures show.

Especially in Hedmark and Oppland, the construction of the roadway along Mjøsa, the E6 Kolomoen-Arnkvern provides for large numbers and high site orders.

Growth in the Oslo area and major projects in the Agder counties also help keep the order backlog in the construction industry at a high level.

However, for several of the other districts, there is a slight decline compared with the first quarter of this year.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today