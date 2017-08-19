Continued increase in building and construction industry

The activity in the building and construction industry continued to rise in the 2nd quarter of 2017.

Overall, the seasonally-adjusted figures showed 0.9 per cent growth.

The 2nd quarter of 2017 showed growth in the construction industry of 1.2 per cent. The production in the building industry increased by 0.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter, according to new figures from Production index for construction.

The total production in the 2nd quarter of 2017 was 5.3 per cent higher than the same quarter the previous year. These figures are adjusted for working days, which this quarter is affected by Easter. The increase in the building activity was 5.3 per cent, while the civil engineering industry increased by 4.0 per cent.

