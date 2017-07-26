Continued increase in profits for pension funds

The result for pension funds was NOK 3.7 billion in 2016, compared to NOK 2.8 billion in 2015

Realized and unrealized gains from financial assets were NOK 10.1 billion in 2016, according to the statistics Pension funds. The corresponding figure in 2015 was NOK 5 billion.

Decline in premium income

From 2015 to 2016 the pension funds saw a decrease of 34 per cent in earned premiums. The reason for this is the decline in the transfer of premium reserves from other companies, which went from NOK 7.6 billion in 2015 to NOK 315 million in 2016.

The net change in technical provisions was 19.5 billion in 2016, a decrease of 17.6 per cent compared to 2015.

Increase in shares and shares in mutual funds

Total assets of pension funds increased with NOK 17.8 billion to NOK 331.8 billion in 2016. This is an increase of 5.7 per cent compared to 2015. Shares and shares in mutual funds increased by 10.7 per cent in 2016, to NOK 169.5 billon. This represents 51.1 per cent of the total assets. Holdings of shares and primary capital certificates represent 41.6 per cent of total assets in the same period.

The technical provisions were NOK 294.1 billion in 2016, an increase of 5 per cent compared to 2015.

Source: SSB / Norway Today