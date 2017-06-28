Contracts bonanza worth billions in the North Sea

50 vessels submitted tenders for contracts worth up to NOK 3.1 billion. These are the winners.

Statoil has awarded contracts to seven supply vessels with a total contract value of NOK 3.1 billion, including options. All vessels will be equipped with hybrid battery operation, and the opportunity to use land based electricity, the company writes in a press release Wednesday morning.

The seven supply vessels will operate from the supply bases Mongstad, Dusavik, Florø and Kristiansund.

Two five year contracts for DOF

Four of the contracts have a contractual duration of five years and may be followed by five one-year options. These contracts have gone to Skansi Offshores Sjoborg, Skandi Mongstad and Skandi Flora from DOF and Solstad Farstad’s Far Searcher.

Three of the contracts have duration of five years and may be followed by three one-year options. These contracts are won by Uganda Juanita, Havila’s Havila Foresight and Havila Charisma.

Battery operation required

None of the vessels that are awarded a contract in this round currently has the option of battery operation or land power, but this is to be installed in all of them. It is a prerequisite for the contracts, as Sysla mentioned on Monday.

According to the press release, Statoil has reduced CO 2 emissions from the Norwegian ships under contract with them on the Norwegian shelf by 30 percent. The goal is that the requirements in the new contracts will further reduce emissions.

-Our experience shows that battery operation gives good effect on consumption and emissions, and we are happy that we get the battery and shore power on all vessels that are now receiving long-term contracts with us, says Frida Eklöf Monstad, head of Statoil’s marine department in Statoil’s logistics business.

Looking forward to cooperation

Including existing vessels, Statoil has 16 supply vessels on long-term contracts spread over 10 different shipping companies.

– We look forward to a long-term cooperation with the shipping companies that have been chosen. The contracts will provide predictability for both shipping companies and Statoil, and for us, we think that we can work targeted to optimize our operations in terms of continuous improvement in operation, safety and energy efficiency, says Philippe F. Mathieu, Director of Joint Operating Support in Statoil, in the press release.

There will still be a need to use the spot market after the award, but the need will vary from day to day, Statoil writes in the press release.

© Sysla.no / Norway Today