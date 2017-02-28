Coop came out on top in 2016

Coop increased with the highest figures in the grocery market last year, and Rema 1000 rose by the least, according to new figures.

Rema’s turnover increased by 1.5 billion last year, according to new figures from market research company, Nielsen, who are responsible for the recently released overview of the market.

‘Although 1.5 billion may sound like a lot to most people, it is still the case that Rema was the big loser, by a wide margin, in the grocery market in 2016’, reported Nettavisen media outlet.

By comparison, Norgesgruppens’ sales rose by 3.9 billion, while Coop had the largest increase, with 4 billion.

In 2016, Rema 1000 had a market share of 24.4%. Coop had a share of 29.4%, while Norway Group had 42.3% of the market. Bunnpris had a market share of 3.9%, and the category just called ‘other’, gained the figure of 0.1%.

The figures show that Norwegians bought groceries to a value of 169.4 billion in 2016. The previous year, shopping carts were filled with goods amounting to 164.3 billion.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today