Damages for 600 million NOK in 2018 caused by nature

In 2018, storm damages has been registered for around 600 million kroner. These figures are from Finans Norge and Norsk Naturskadepool.

More than half of the compensation in 2018 came after the storm in the fall. The most damage and the highest compensation occurred after the autumn flood in Oppland. Then follows the autumn storm “Helene” which particularly affected Western and Southern Norway.

In addition to the damages caused by nature, a number of water damage cases were caused by surface water after heavy rain showers, as well as damage to cars and boats that are not included in these figures.

In Western Norway it was extremely wet last autumn, and new precipitation records were set in many places.

“Despite the challenges surrounding the melting of large amounts of snow in the mountains last year, it went pretty well overall. Nevertheless, there are always some who are hard hit by floods and storms,” says communications manager Stine Neverdal in Finance Norway.

In 2017, the insurance companies paid out a total of NOK 874.5 million in damages after damages caused by nature.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today