The danger of data attacks increases in 2018

The danger that criminals take over your PC and use it to mine for Bitcoins and other crypto valutas without your knowledge, increases in 2018, according to a report.

– Criminals inssert software that makes your computer slow down, and uses it to extract bitcoin and other crypto coin, without you even being aware, one of the world’s largest data security companies, Kaspersky, writes in a report, according to E24.

They are expecting more targeted attacks of this type. Kaspersky boss in the Nordic region, Leif Jensen, says people can easily find out if the device is exposed to such an attack.

– An indicator is that the computer starts to perform slowly and that the fan starts to run faster, says Jensen.

Bitcoin still under attack

According to the company, the crypto currencies Monero and Zcash are most often subject to attacks. The reason is that these two currencies are more anonymous than Bitcoins.

Bitcoin is neverheless still targeted by crypto criminals.

– We’ve only seen the beginning of such attacks, and millions of attacks are made by criminals every day, he says, stressing that as per usual, people should be aware of unsolicited emails containing links.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today