Data centers can provide hundreds of jobs in Norway according to report

The establishment of data centers in Norway could create several hundred jobs and billions in revenue, according to a report.

Menon Economics has made the report of the possible ripple effects if Norway is able to attract large centers of data storage, as both Belgium and Sweden have done, writes Dagens Næringsliv. The basis for the analysis is that so-called hyperscale data centers are built in three stages over ten years.

– We have estimated that a data center will contribute to the employment of over 6,800 man-years over the 12-year analysis period and over 450 man-years in the year when the data center is in full operation. In addition, value creation of more than NOK 5.2 billion could be linked to the data center establishment over the analysis period, with approximately NOK 320 million in annual effects after this, the report says.

“The figures are compliant with our analyzes,” says Bjørn Holsen, Director of Business Development at Statkraft. He says the company is working on developing projects that can attract the international giants and have signed a letter of intent on two large plots for this purpose in Skien and Sandefjord.

