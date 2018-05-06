Over 8,900 working days were lost as a result of industrial conflicts last year

Ten labour conflicts led to the loss by Norwegian companies of 8,942 working days last year. That was much less than in the previous year with intermediate settlements.

The long-term strike among nurses in the Cancer Society was a major contributor to almost 9,000 working days lost in labour disputes last year.

Only in October could the nurses in the Cancer Society be said to have entered into a collective agreement with the same pay and working conditions they had before the association reported a transfer to NHO Abelia. Then the strike lasted almost four and a half months, the longest in the history of the Nursing Association.

In the health and care sector as a whole, 322 workers were involved in conflicts, which resulted in a total loss of 6,900 working days. This represented 78% of all lost

working days this year, according to Statistics Norway (SSB).

A labour conflict in this context is either a strike among employees, or that employers shut out employees with a lockout.

Compared with other years with intermediate settlements, there were relatively few working days lost in conflicts last year. For example, in 2015, 25,300 working days were lost in seven conflicts.

In 2016 and 2014, for achievement of the main settlements, 165,798 and 148,009 working days were lost in 14 and 10 conflicts respectively.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today