Decline in greenhouse gas emissions

Since 2007’s peak year, Norwegian greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 6%. The decline continued in 2016.

Statistics Norway (SSB) showed that Norwegian greenhouse gas emissions were 0.6 million tons of CO2 equivalents lower in 2016 than in 2015. In total, 53.3 million tons of greenhouse gases were released from Norwegian territory.

‘Road traffic showed the largest emission reduction in 2016, by 3.6%. Also, in oil and gas extraction, industry and energy supply, there was a decline, while there was an increase for other sources of emissions’, wrote SSB.

In the industrial sector, the decline was highest in oil refining and the petrochemical industry.

‘Here, the emissions were 0.3 million tons, or 6% lower in 2016 than the year before.

Emissions from agriculture have remained at about the same level since 1990, but decline from other sources of emissions, especially from industry, have meant that agriculture now accounts for a larger share of CH4 and N2O emissions than before’.

