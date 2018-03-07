Decline on Oslo Stock Exchange

Decline on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs)

After two days of recovery, the main index on the Oslo Stock Exchange experienced a downturn on the third day of trading this week. At the end of the day the main index ended at 811.89 points, down by 0.59 per cent.

The biggest stock market locomotives had a bad day on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs). Along with a dropping oil price, it led to a rapidly declining main index from the start of trading, but the stock exchange recovered somewhat during the day.

The most traded stock was, as per usual, Statoil, which fell by 1.8 per cent. The biggest decline of the larger companies was Norsk Hydro, with a drop of 2.1 per cent. The Telenor share fell by 1.2 per cent, while Yara and DNB followed suit with 0.5 and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

Salmon shares up

Among the other shares on the main index with good activity and trade, both Grieg Seafood and SalMar were able to note a 3.2 and 2.5 per cent increase in value in the wake of fresh figures from Statistics Norway showed that the export price for fresh salmon increased by 4 , 8 per cent last week.

REC Silicon and Norwegian Air Shuttle were among Wednesday’s losers with a decline of 3.7 and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

The major European stock exchanges all went up Wednesday. The DAX 30 in Frankfurt increased by 1 per cent, CAC 40 in Paris by 0.3 per cent and FTSE 100 in London by 0.2 per cent.

On Wednesday afternoon, a barrel of North Sea oil (Brent crude) was traded for around USD 65.1, a decline of about 1 per cent, while a barrel of American light crude fell by 0.6 per cent to just under USD 62.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today