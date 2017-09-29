Decline in retail sales

The seasonally-adjusted volume index of retail sales decreased by 0.6 percent from July to August 2017.

This follows an increase of 0.4 percent from June to July this year.

The long-term trend in retail sales has shown a steady increase since autumn last year.

Working-day adjusted

Working-day adjusted figures show that retail sales increased by 2.8 per cent in the period June – August 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

Source: SSB / Norway Today