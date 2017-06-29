Decrease in maritime transport

A total of 43.3 million tonnes of goods were transported to and from the main Norwegian ports in the 1st quarter of 2017, which is 5.1 per cent less than in the 1st quarter of 2016.

Liquid bulk totalled 21.7 million tonnes in the 1st quarter of 2017, which was a fall of 2.8 million tonnes, or 11.7 per cent. There was very little liquid bulk from Kirkenes, while the port of Bergen had an increase of 1.3 million tonnes in the same period.

Increase in dry bulk

A total of 16.5 million tonnes of dry bulk was transported in the 1st quarter of 2017. This was an increase of 5.9 per cent compared with the 1st quarter of 2016. Both Narvik port and Grenland (Porsgrunn) had a moderate increase in the same period.

Decrease in volume of container goods

A total of 1.4 million tonnes of goods were transported in containers in the 1st quarter of 2017.

This was a decrease of 5.7 per cent compared to the 1st quarter of 2016. In total, 188 000 containers were transported with and without cargo, which is an increase of 4 500 from the same period of 2016.

Fewer travellers with the Coastal Express Liner

During the 1st quarter of 2017, 65 600 passengers travelled with the Coastal Express Liner Hurtigruten, which is a decrease of 5 per cent compared to the 1st quarter of 2016.

While there was an increase of 2 000 passengers in February, there was a decrease of passengers in January and March.

Source: SSB / Norway Today