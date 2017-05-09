Decrease in unemployment amongst immigrants

The registered unemployment rate among immigrants was 7.1 per cent in the first quarter, a decline of 0.7 percentage points from the same period last year.

For the rest of the population, the registered unemployment rate was 2.3 per cent in the first quarter, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than one year earlier.

The unemployment rate is greatest among immigrants from Africa by 11.1 per cent, which, according to Statistics Norway, must be seen in the context of the high proportion of refugees from these countries.

Immigrants from EU countries in Eastern Europe have the second highest unemployment rate at 8.5 percent, according to Statistics Norway figures from February this year. However, this group has had the largest decline of 1.3 percentage points.

According to the figures, the highest unemployment rate is amongst men both amongst immigrants as well as the rest of the population.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

