Demands for faster visa processing for Chinese tourists

NHO’s tourism director Kristin Krohn Devold requires that processing time for Norwegian visas is reduced for Chinese tourists.

On Monday, it became known that the relationship between Norway and China will normalize.

– This is good news for Norwegian tourism.

China is experiencing strong economic growth, which allows for more Chinese travel abroad. We must ensure that we take our share of that growth.

This assumes that our guests get as quick a visa processing time as when visiting Denmark and Italy and that our government acts, says Krohn Devold.

2016 was another record year for Chinese tourism to Norway , with an increase of 36 percent from January to October.

So far this year, the Chinese have had over 380,000 overnight stays in Norway. This accounts for just 4 percent of all foreign overnight stays however.

For Norway to be able to take a larger share of Chinese growth, the Director of Tourism stresses that the processing time for visa applications from Chinese travelers now must be reduced. Processing time in Norway is long compared with other European countries.

A visa application to Denmark takes an average of four to seven days to process, while it takes an average of twelve days in Norway. Italy needs about five days.

Norwegian Hospitality Association has requested a quick response from politicians and the parliamentarian Ingrid Heggø have sent a written question to the Trade and Industry minister Monica Mæland.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

