Denmark holds the world record in to sell organic products

The global market for organic products is expanding but Danish are still are best when it comes to buying organic foods.

A new international report shows that organic products accounted for 8.4 percent of food sales in Denmark in 2015, while Switzerland and Luxembourg follows with a share of respectively 7.7 and 7.5 percent.

– There is a global first place that we can be extremely proud of. It is a testimony that the Dannish want to take responsibility with their grocery shopping and make a difference for nature and the environment, and ensure a good life for the animals, says Per Kølser, head of the Organic Association in Denmark.

But when it comes to how much money each inhabitant spends on organic food, it is Switzerland that takes first place, with 262 euros per capita, compared with 191 euros per capita in Denmark. Sweden occupies third place with 171 euros per capita, followed by a number of other Western European countries, the USA and Canada. Norway is not on a top ten list

The report was prepared by the Swiss research Fibl and published in connection with the world’s ecology fair, Biofach in Nuremberg-Germany.

It also shows that sales of organic foods worldwide are more than quadrupled since 2000, and the trend is expected to continue.

In Denmark, the next three years are dedicated for the country’s biggest ever campaign for organic consumption. This happens by means of an EU grant of 25 million Danish kroner, and the goal is to increase sales of organic food products by 50 percent.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today