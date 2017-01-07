Directorate of Health cuts 60 positions

Directorate of Health will be downsized by 60 FTEs year. Reduced budget and the need for restructuring are the reasons.

– It will not be possible to meet budget challenges only with efficiency measures and natural attrition. This is in addition to a reduction of about 50 full-time positions that we have achieved in 2016, says Health Director Bjørn Guldvog.

The aim of the reorganization is that the Health Directorate should be simple, effective and coordinated. It also means new ways of working, according to the directorate.

