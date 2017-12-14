Environmentalists dislike plastic Christmas trees

Artificial Christmas trees are very popular in Norwegian homes, but environmental organizations are against the plastic waste they create, and believe real trees are better for the environment.

‘Plastic Christmas trees sell like never before and have really come into their own’, wrote Per Wennerström of the retail chain Rusta.

No watering, no sprinkling pine needles, and no knots in the tree lights tempt many to switch from living Christmas trees. Additionally, no allergy problems.

But environmental groups are not enthusiastic

‘The plastic trees are made of oil, and we have to produce less plastic,’ said Nature and Youth Deputy, Gaute Eiterjord, to NRK news.

Rasmus Hansson, spokesman for Miljøpartiet de Grønne (MdG), also wants to go out into the woods and pick up his own tree.

‘We have plenty of fine, live, Norwegian Christmas trees. Though they’re sprinkling needles a little, people have a dustpan and brush, and vacuum cleaners,’ said Hansson.

But if you think about the environment at Christmas, this is not where the struggle stands, according to Håkon Lindahl, professional consultant at ‘Fremtiden i våre hender’ (The future in our hands).

‘It has more affect if you take the car to the store or not. Real Christmas trees are better, but what you buy and put under the tree is more important,’ said Lindahl to NRK news.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today