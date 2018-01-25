DNB believes housing prices will rise again next year

In its recent forecast for the Norwegian economy, DNB Market estimates that Norwegian housing prices will rise again in 2019.

Storbanken presented its updated macro estimates for Norwegian and international economics on Wednesday.

“Despite the negative impulse of falling housing investments, economic growth is looking to strengthen further over the next two years.”

– Unemployment will continue to fall to a level significantly below normal.

The big picture DNB Markets draws for the Norwegian economy is that the downfall of the oil industry is over and oil investments are rising again. Optimism is back in business, and investment in the mainland industry is on its way up again.

“Household optimism is also great, and real wage growth was positive last year. Increased growth strengthens exports,” writes the bank.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today