DNB gives notice of downsizing

At a meeting for the whole company, DNB employees were given their first warning about upcoming downsizing in the corporate market. The extent is not known yet.

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, director of business markets, informed employees on Thursday, reported VG newspaper.

She gave the alert when discussing merging departments, and subsequent downsizing, but did not say how many, or who, would be affected.

‘It was a first warning that there will be downsizing’, said a source to VG newspaper. VG understands that they will be given more specific information on the 8th of March.

‘Initially, this is an internal change of regional structure in the spring. We will transition from seven to four regions in the corporate market in DNB. The purpose is to create easier lines of decision making that will make us more efficient, explained Fasmer.

She said the process will be completed by May.

‘It is too early to say anything specific about the results of the process, but we can’t exclude the possibility that one result will be fewer full-time employees due to the reorganisation’, she said, pointing out that the digital revolution allows business customers become more self-service oriented.

The changes will include the areas of corporate, staff-functioning, and administration.

