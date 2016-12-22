DNB will employ 100 new IT professionals

DNB has 800 IT staff but need 100 to cover the need for the financial group called future bankers.

– The world is digital and all business and new business is connected to technology. DNB is developing more and faster than ever and now we will recruit more than 100 new IT people, says executive director Liv Fiksdahl for IT Operations in DNB.

DNB is looking for both IT architects, project managers and developers on many different levels, she said.

– IT people are the future bankers as much as economists are, suggested Fiksdahl.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

————