Domino’s are acquiring Dolly Dimple’s

Dominos Nordic partner Pizza Pizza Norway buys the established pizza chain.

After the merger with Peppe’s Pizza went down the drain, Dolly Dimple’s are now acquired by Domino’s Pizza Group.

Pizza Pizza Norway, which is the Nordic branch of Britain’s leading pizza company Domino’s, acquires the Dolly Dimple’s pizza chain , E24.no reports.

– This is an exciting opportunity for Dolly Dimple`s. Domino`s will contribute to the restaurants reaching even more pizza lovers. The current owners, Norgesgruppen, were contacted by several potential buyers after it was clear that the merger with Peppe’s Pizza met with disapproval by the Ministry of Commerce and Fisheries, said Managing Director for Norgesgruppen Servicehandel, Marianne Ødegaard Ribe, in a press statement.

Integrates Dolly in Domino’s

Dolly Dimple’s is the third largest pizza chain in Norway, with over 500 employees, 41 restaurants and a turnover of NOK 308 million.

Domino’s plan is to integrate Dolly Dimple’s with their own business. Today, Domino’s has 12 restaurants in Norway. Towards the end of the year there will be a total of 50 outlets in most parts of the country.

– Our long term ambition is to become number one on pizza in Norway, Country Manager for Domino’s Pizza, Kenneth Lorentzen, states in a press release.

No to merger with Peppe’s

In January of this year the Ministry of Commerce and Fisheries said a final no to the planned merger between the two pizza chains Peppe’s and Dolly Dimple’s.

This happened after the Competition Authority in September of 2016 had recommended against the merger.

Specifically, it was Peppe’s owners, Umoe Restaurants, which wanted to buy the competing pizza chain.

The Ministry’s refusal was based on that a merger would dissolve competition between the two chains, which in turn would lead to higher prices. Furthermore, other competing businesses have little ability to discipline this new operator, the ministry said.

Source: E24 / Norway Today