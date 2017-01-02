Downsizing of Statoil completed

Statoil has completed its plans for downsizing. Since 2012, there has been a reduction of 5,000 employees.

The aim of the preliminary final downsizing process was to reach between 20,700 and 21,100 employees by the end of 2016. Now that goal has been reached, reported Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

‘At the end of November, there were 21,105 Statoil employees, including consultants. The figures for December are not yet available, but there has been a further reduction.

We also know that some will stop employment at the beginning of 2017, so we are within the estimated range’, said spokesman, Ola Anders Skauby, of Statoil.

Skauby said that the group will work continuously on improving and streamlining in order to maintain and strengthen their competitiveness.

He can’t promise that they’re finished with downsizing, even if the preliminary final cut objectives were achieved.

‘At the beginning of 2017, we are where we said we would be. So it’s hard to say anything about a normal situation these days, because we constantly need to be ready for change.

We can never rule out personnel changes, but there are no new estimates or targets, said Skauby.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today