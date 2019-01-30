Drought resulted the worst grain harvest for almost 50 years

The grain harvest after the summer of 2018 was halved from the previous year. We have to go all the way back to 1969 to find an equally poor harvest.

This is shown by figures from Statistics Norway (Statistics Norway), which is based on forecasts from Norske Felleskjøp from 15 November.

The grain harvest in 2018 is estimated at 662,000 tonnes. In the bottom of 1969, the crop was 642,000 tonnes.

