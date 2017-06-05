Easier to apply for a mortgage from now on, or at least soon

A brand new digital service means that you do not have to send bank records with information about income and taxes when applying for a mortgage.

Previously, loan customers had to send the bank a copy of the last three pay slips and the latest tax report. Through a completely fresh service in Altinn, you can now give the tax administration a digital consent to send such information directly to the bank.

– It will be easier and safer to apply for a mortgage. You approve digitally, the bank then retrieve relevant information about income and wealth from the tax administration. The solution will save society for significant sums. Customers will get faster answers to their loan applications, and the data will have better quality, says Idar Kreutzer. Kreutzer is Managing Director of Finance Norway (Finans Norge).

Pilot project

The tax authorities have made data available for transfer to the banks’ systems. For now, Sparebank1, DNB, Skandiabanken and Nordea are testing the so-called consent loan application in a pilot project. Gradually, the solution will be made available for all banks.

The Tax Authority, Finance Norway and the Public Registers (aka Brønnøysund registers) are collaborating on the project, which is an answer to the Government’s challenge to accelerate digitalization in society.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today