Ecological salmon back on the EU market

Today, the EU regulations for organic production was formally incorporated into the EEA Agreement and Norway may therefore once more sell organic salmon to the EU, according Regjeringen.no.

– After several years of negotiations the legislation on organic production is now incorporated into the EEA Agreement, and Norwegian fish farmers can once more sell organic salmon to the EU.

This is especially good news for consumers, who place high demands and are committed to quality, says Minister for Fisheries Per Sandberg.

Despite the fact that Norway already has its own rules for organic aquaculture, which was completely in line with EU legislation, has organic salmon from Norway faced problems in some EU countries because this legislation was not formally incorporated into the EEA Agreement.

Today, EU incorporated the legislation into the EEA Agreement. The challenges surrounding export of organic salmon is thereby solved.

– We expect that trading will be start as normal as early as tomorrow, we have also received signals from the European Commission confirming this, says Minister for EEA matters, Frank Bakke-Jensen.

Source: government.no / Norway Today