Economic growth in the eurozone in 2016

December was a strong month for business activity in the euro zone, and the year ended with growth in the EU countries.

Purchasing Manager’s index rose to 54.4 points in December, compared with 53.9 in November, according to fresh figures from the research company IHS Markit.

A level above 50 indicates increasing production and economic growth, while the lower level is an indication of declining activity.

Growth in the 19 countries of the eurozone is at its highest level since 2011. According to the company, the growth is due to increased output and inflation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today