Eight million cars passed the bridges between Norway and Sweden in 2016

Traffic growth across Svinesund was 4.27 per cent in 2016 compared with the previous year. Over eight million drove across Sweden’s border.

The eight million vehicles that were registered in 2016 were divided into 90.6 percent lightweight and 9.4 percent heavy vehicles, the Svinesundsforbindelsen writes in a press release.

This is traffic registered on the new and old Svinesund bridge. Year-round traffic, which is the number of cars average during a day, is 21,928 for the same year.

The company states that in 2016 they had an operating profit of NOK 153 million NOK and that they expect their debt to be repaid in 2021.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today