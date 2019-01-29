Electric car association points out challenges for charging stations

In 2025, the electric car association estimates that Norway will have a car fleet of about one million electric cars.

In an interview with Bergens Tidende newspaper, Christina Bu, Secretary General of the Norwegian Electric Car Association, said that she has a great understanding of the frustration that

electric car owners express, where they react to, for example,

poor payment solutions and waiting time when charging electric cars.

The electric car association has done a survey in the four largest cities where the users find themselves queuing at charging stations when they are to be loaded, and in Bergen, just over 60% responded that they “occasionally”, “often” or “always” experience standing in queues.

‘’It should be easier to pay for charging. There are still many who use the operators’ app solutions, but lack of stability has led more and more people to use charging chips’’ said Bu.

Bu is aware of major challenges in order to meet the huge growth in electric cars. Electric cars accounted for 7.2% of the total car fleet in Norway at the end of 2018. Of those who bought a new car in 2018, 31.2% chose an electric car.

‘’In 2025, the car fleet must be fossil-free. With the growth we have today, we will have one million electric cars. This development requires a large-scale development of charging stations’’ said Bu.

‘’We have no one to learn from when it comes to facilitating electric cars. We are the first country in the world to do this on a large scale.

We hope, among other things, that the Ministry of Transport and Communications will present a report on infrastructure and

alternative fuels’’ said Bu.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today