Electricity has become more expensive through the last year

The price of electricity in southern Norway was close to 20 per cent higher in the second quarter of this year than in the corresponding period last year.

– Less water in the magazines and higher coal prices in Europe means that the power costs more than it did in 2016, says Per Sanderud, Director of Water Resources and Energy. He believes that the electricity price is still at a low level, nonetheless.

The electricity price is lower in northern Norway than in the south. This is due to the fact that there has been a lot of nice weather lately in the north, a lot of snow and that there is limited transmission capacity out of the area due to work on the transmission lines.

Compared to the second quarter in 2016, Norwegian electricity consumption continues to increase. Power consumption so far this year is at 0.2 terawatt/hour (TWh) higher than during the same period last year.

