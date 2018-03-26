Elon Musk: The Tesla deliveries to Norway are to be slowed

Tesla chief Elon Musk reports that deliveries to Norway will be slowing down. Several delivery providers of Teslas are not being allowed to transport in Norway due to serious shortcomings.

“I just asked our team to back down on deliveries,” writes Elon Musk in a Twitter message.

The message is an answer to the website Electrek, which states that more Tesla deliveries are stopped in Norway due to dangerous transportation shipping methods.

Several car hauliers who transport the electric cars into the country have been suspended and have even banned by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, according to NRK. In addition, one delivery transport was involved in a traffic accident on the E6 north of Moss.

“It is clear that we must not surpass local logistics with our production and deliveries in such large volumes. Customer satisfaction and safety means more than a few extra cars sales this quarter,” Musk writes.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today