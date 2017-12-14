Employers penalise people who’ve done work training via Nav

Employers would rather employ people who’ve been unemployed than people who have had work training via Nav, states a Nova report.

’In many ways, employers penalise young people who have been in work training. They are considered less suitable than those who’ve just been unemployed,’ said researcher, Christer Hyggen, of the Welfare Research Institute Nova at the Oslo University College and Akershus,to NRK news.

Hyggen and colleagues sent 5,000 fictional CVs to employers who were searching for employees. The study showed that an applicant who had received work training through Nav, got a 17% lower “score” from the employer than an equally qualified applicant who didn’t have it.

‘I think the reason for this is that employers are uncertain about what work training really means. In addition, many generally have negative associations connected to people who get help from Nav’, he said.

The fact that a person is on work training at Nav means that he or she has had some sort of work experience at a workplace. Hyggen wrote in the research article that work training is the most commonly used measure to get young people backto work.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today