An English financier buys McDonalds in Scandinavia

After many months of hunting, McDonalds has finally found a buyer for the chain’s 435 restaurants in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

It is the English financier Guy Hands who bought the rights to the restaurants and franchise agreements, writes the Danish news agency Ritzau.

This has happened despite the fact that McDonald’s wanted to find a Nordic purchaser.

– Based on his strong history when it comes to developing successful businesses through focused leadership and active investment, we are confident that this is the right partner to build on the positive momentum McDonald’s experience in the Nordic market, writes Ian Borden, one the hamburger chain’s department directors, in a statement.

Neither McDonald’s or Hands want to disclose how much the Briton has had to fork out for the Nordic restaurants. Previously E24 and Danish media wrote that McDonald’s was about to sell for 3.6 billion Norwegian kroner.

The acquisition means that Hands undertakes the responsibility to develop McDonald’s in the Nordic region, both in terms of the location of new restaurants and modernization and digitization of the existing forum.

In Norway, McDonald’s has 73 restaurants, 2,300 employees and an annual turnover of over 1.5 billion.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today