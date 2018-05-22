Equinor turnover is largest of any Nordic company

Equinor turnover is much larger than any other Nordic company

Equinor is the largest company in the Nordic region, measured in revenue. Swedish car manufacturer Volvo is in second place, far behind the Norwegian oil giant.

While Equinor – until recently known as Statoil – had a turnover of 51 billion Euro last year, the Swedish car manufacturer ended up at 34 billion, the Swedish business newspaper Dagens Industri writes.

Chinese-owned Volvo has surpassed the largest Danish company, which is the shipping company Maersk. Maersk takes the third place with a turnover of 26 billion Euro. The ranking is made by the corporate information company CM Partner.

Denmark returns to the list of the most valuable companies in the region, writes E24. The pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of a total of DKK 752 billion, equivalent to just over NOK 930 billion. Equinor is valued at 738 billion.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today