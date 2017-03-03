Erna Solberg defends billions to roads and guns

With two billion collected, defense and transport become the sectors who will be the champions at every budget over the next two decades.

The Prime Minister believes the priorities are right. The new, national transport plan sets one billion kroner aside for transport improvements

over the course of the next twelve years.

Roughly the same amount will go to overall defense funding over the next 20 years as a result of the new long-term plan for defense.

This means that this, and all future governments during that period will need to set aside money toward 83 billion on average to transport,

and 50 billion for defense in each budget in the coming years.

This happens in a situation where political parties are in wide agreement that oil spending must be cut sharply. In the past four years, it increased by

approximately 70%, maintains economics professor, Ragnar Torvik, at NTNU to NRK news.

He thinks that in the coming years, politicians must prioritise harder, or raise taxes to get the maths to match up. But the Prime Minister, Erna Solberg

of Høyre party, is not afraid that there is too little left for school, health and other good causes

‘No, it’s important to remember that special appropriations for transport are an investment in future income’, she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today