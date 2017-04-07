Erna Solberg opens biogas plant in Beijing

On Friday, Prime Minister Erna Solberg threw open the inauguration of the Norwegian company, Cambis,by opening a new biogas plant in Beijing.

Cambi has won five contracts for five major wastewater treatment plants in the Chinese capital. Solberg pointed out that Norway has many excellent solutions in environmental technology that may be appropriate for the Chinese market.

‘There is a huge craving for it in the Chinese market, and this will be the start of water treatment in very many other places. It’s not just China that has large cities, so have very many Asian and African countries.

They will have the same challenges. They have to recycle more and more of their resources,’ she said after the opening of the new facility.

Cambis’ environmental technology will transform Chinese sewage sludge into a green energy source and organic fertiliser.

Overall, Cambis treats the plant sludge of nearly 60 million people worldwide, including in large cities such as London, Washington and Brussels.

Erna Solberg is on an official visit to China, with a major goal of the journey being increased business cooperation between Norway and China.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today